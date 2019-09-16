JoAnn Webb | Obituary

JoAnn Webb

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Mrs. JoAnn Irene Webb, wife of Sidney “Jack” Webb, passed away at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, SC on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Jo Ann was born in Pittsburg, PA on May 18, 1933 and was the daughter of the late William Augustus Sesher and Graycee Baxendell Sesher.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in New Bern, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the family life center of the church. Committal services will be held at a later date at the columbarium at St. Francis By The Sea Catholic Church in Hilton Head. Parker-Rhoden Funeral home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.