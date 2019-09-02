Sparta Live

How to report power outage to Coastal Electric

September 2, 2019

It’s important to contact Coastal Electric immediately whenever an outage has occurred.

Call our automated TelePay system at (843) 538-5800, it’s quick and easy, and updates the outage computer instantly.

Or, call (843) 538-5700 to report your outage.

Things to remember:

  • Check your home’s breaker panel and any outdoor disconnects to make sure the outage is not due to a tripped breaker in your fuse box panel.
  • Call or check to see if several of your neighbors’ power is off. This will help you determine if the problem exists inside your home or is a result of a power outage on our lines.
  • Always stay away from any and all down power lines.

