How to report power outage to Coastal Electric
by The Press and Standard | September 2, 2019 4:02 pm
It’s important to contact Coastal Electric immediately whenever an outage has occurred.
Call our automated TelePay system at (843) 538-5800, it’s quick and easy, and updates the outage computer instantly.
Or, call (843) 538-5700 to report your outage.
Things to remember:
- Check your home’s breaker panel and any outdoor disconnects to make sure the outage is not due to a tripped breaker in your fuse box panel.
- Call or check to see if several of your neighbors’ power is off. This will help you determine if the problem exists inside your home or is a result of a power outage on our lines.
- Always stay away from any and all down power lines.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.