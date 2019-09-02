How to report outages to Dominion Energy

In anticipation of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, Dominion Energy South Carolina’s website offers tools and resources to help you weather the storm.

Report Outages (for Electric Customers)

Report Outage Online

https://account.sceg.com/outage/#report

Or report by:

Text Message

Calling 1-888-333-4465

Visit DominionEnergySC.com to:

Update your contact information for fast and easy outage reporting.

Access our interactive outage map.

Get storm safety and natural gas tips to keep you and your family safe before, during and after the storm.

Learn about the restoration process.

Stay Informed

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest storm-related information and safety tips.