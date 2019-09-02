How to report outages to Dominion Energy
by The Press and Standard | September 2, 2019 3:57 pm
In anticipation of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, Dominion Energy South Carolina’s website offers tools and resources to help you weather the storm.
Report Outages (for Electric Customers)
Report Outage Online
https://account.sceg.com/outage/#report
Or report by:
Text Message
Calling 1-888-333-4465
Visit DominionEnergySC.com to:
- Update your contact information for fast and easy outage reporting.
- Access our interactive outage map.
- Get storm safety and natural gas tips to keep you and your family safe before, during and after the storm.
- Learn about the restoration process.
- Stay Informed
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest storm-related information and safety tips.
