How do you respond to correction? | Faith

Last Updated: August 28, 2019 at 12:39 pm

Proverbs 9:8-9

8 Reprove not a scorner, lest he hate thee: rebuke a wise man, and he will love thee.

9 Give instruction to a wise man, and he will be yet wiser: teach a just man, and he will increase in learning.

Nobody “likes” to be corrected or rebuked. It’s human nature to think you are right, and then to feel somewhat offended when others correct you for the choices you have been making. However, this is how God has chosen to shape your life, so that you would not end up molded exclusively by your own opinions. You have people — good people — in your life who care enough for you to help keep you from this kind of self-absorption.

When you fail or act in some way that is not acceptable, these good people are there to give you a measure of guidance and clearly identify the problem so you can correct it.

Sadly, there are those who will not be corrected! They are their own “quality control” and they have concluded that everything with them is “A-O.K.”! The problem with this mentality is that everyone else can see right through the façade and could quickly point out several things that need correcting (especially their pride). These are the people that Solomon was speaking about when he said “Rebuke not a scorner…”

The scorner is not simply in error, he/she is in error and will not be corrected. (What a sad place to be in life.) Having only their own thoughts and opinion to validate the rest of their attitudes and actions, these people have convinced themselves that they are right! The rest of us have a word for that: it’s called “narcissism” — having excessive interest and admiration of yourself.

God’s Word says that these people will not respond well to a rebuke or reproof. They will respond in hate instead of in humility.

Does this sound like you?

On the other hand, God said to instruct, rebuke and teach a wise man and he will be wiser. Instead of hearing the correction with a rebellious and self-centered ear, listen with humility and understanding that God has put certain people in your life to help you and guide you to better decisions and better choices. Maybe it is a pastor, and parent, a teacher, or just a friend. Whomever it may be, listen to them. Learn from them. Love the person who cares enough about you to reach out to you and take a chance on making you mad in order to help you. Learn to be a better person because of the caring correction given with the intention of helping and improving your life.

How you react to rebuke or instruction tells more about your character than you may realize. God says that with this simple test, it will be revealed as to whether you are wise or foolish.

Be wise!

See you in church!

(Pastor Jones can be reached by email pastor@faithbaptistchurch.us. Follow him on Twitter @PastorTonyJones or visit an upcoming service at Faith Baptist Church…”the church on the hill”)