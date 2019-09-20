Helping women

Velma Carter remembers her first period. “I remember going to school, trying to hold something between my legs so I didn’t have an accident. I didn’t see Kotex until I was 18. We did with what we had — we were poor.”

That’s why she and a group of over 20 people from Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Walterboro began working to establish The Homeless Period Project here. “It’s an important project,” Carter said. The project provides “period packs” to women in shelters, living on the streets, in schools — anyone who can’t afford or doesn’t have access to menstrual hygiene supplies.

A “period pack” contains tampons, pads and wipes for one woman, assembled by groups like the one at Mt. Olive. “When I see people at other events at the church, I offer them products, because you never know what a person’s situation is. Even men. [Which sometimes gets her some strange looks.] But I ask them, ‘You don’t have a wife or daughter at home? You might not need this, but they do,’” Carter said.

Since its establishment in 2015 in Greenville, The Homeless Period Project has delivered over 240,000 period packs. The lack of access to menstrual hygiene products is often a misunderstood or an utterly unknown issue in the U.S., according to their website. Menstrual hygiene products are necessities for females, but not available in many schools, shelters and communities to women in need. The project not only provides supplies, but works to create understanding and educate people about the issue by working with schools, communities and governments.

These types of supplies, along with underwear and socks, are the least donated items to people who need them, said Melissa Soule, who heads the Homeless Period Project in Summerville. That’s why this project is so important. Each pack for schools contains seven pads and seven panty liners. Other packs also contain tampons. (Tampons are not allowed in school packs, Soule noted.)

The branch at Mt. Olive is the first in the Lowcountry. On Saturday Sept. 14, a group of over 20 people from Mt. Olive and other churches assembled in the church’s fellowship hall to put together 437 period packs, bringing in bags and baskets full of donated products. The packs will be distributed to local schools, the homeless shelter, food banks and anywhere else in Colleton County a need is found.

There are many women and teens who don’t have access to these products, said Carter. This affects their attendance at work and at school because of the fear of having an embarrassing accident. “We have to get rid of this stigma,” Carter said.

“We are just trying to make a positive impact, to make this a better community as much as we can.”