Help for Bahamas being organized by local girls scouts

Last Updated: September 13, 2019 at 11:03 am

A Bahamas relief effort is being organized by local Girl Scout Troop 4210. Items are being collected and will be flown to the islands from Savannah.

Supplies needed include non-perishable foods, ready-to-eat meals, water filtration devices, baby formula, toiletries, women’s hygiene kits, diapers, wet wipes, tarps, mosquito repellent, large trash bags, gloves, portable stoves, butane canisters and air mattresses.

Dropoff boxes are located at The Press and Standard and BiLo.

Deadline for donations is Sept. 19. For information contact Mandy BisNa or Victoria Lawton French via Facebook.