Healthy Tip: Make the most of herbs

Herb Seasonings Recommended for Vegetables

Sweet Potatoes: nutmeg or cinnamon

Potatoes: garlic and basil, mint and sage

Squash (orange): thyme, basil and rosemary

Squash (yellow): basil, parsley and oregano

Cabbage: cilantro and cumin

Carrots: cumin, sage, ginger

Corn: marjoram or sage, dill seed & thyme, basil and rosemary

Broccoli: basil and oregano

Peas: thyme

Beans: oregano and basil, onion and garlic

Egg Plant: Basil and parsley

Leeks: Garlic and ginger

Asparagus: Tarragon, basil (add tomatoes and cheese)

Brussel Sprouts: Parsley and Garlic

Beets: ginger and cinnamon

Spinach: Basil and garlic, Dill and lemon

Cheesy Cauliflower Bake with Bread Crumbs and Thyme

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets

2 white potatoes

2 carrots

1 small white onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 garlic cloves

3/4 cup water, reserved from boiled vegetables

1/2 cup raw cashews

1/2 cup almond milk

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

Pinch paprika

Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

Sea salt and pepper to taste

1/3 cup gluten-free bread crumbs

1-2 tablespoons fresh thyme

Preparation

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a medium saucepan with steamer bring water to a boil. Peel potatoes, carrots, and the outer peel of your onion and add to the saucepan of boiling water. Meanwhile, add cauliflower florets to the top steamer pan. Steam cauliflower for approximately 10-15 minutes, or until al-dente; and boil vegetables for approximately 20 minutes, or until soft.

Transfer boiled vegetables to your blender reserving the water from the saucepan. Add garlic cloves, reserved boiled water, cashews, almond milk, nutritional yeast, paprika, cayenne pepper, sea salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth.

Pour a thin layer of cheesy sauce into a baking dish, sprinkle with a layer of steamed cauliflower, and then top with more cheesy sauce. Continue this process of layering cauliflower and cheesy sauce until you’ve added all your cauliflower florets (similar to layering a lasagna). Then, sprinkle the cauliflower bake with bread crumbs. Place in the oven to bake for 30 minutes, or until bubbly and golden. If desired, turn oven to broil for the last 1-2 minutes to allow the bread crumbs to become more golden and crisp on top. Remove from oven, sprinkle with fresh thyme and serve.

Herb Grilled Vegetables

Bring out the best flavors of fresh vegetables by basting them with herb-infused chicken broth during grilling.

Ingredients

1/2 cup Chicken Broth

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 large red onion, thickly sliced (about 1 cup)

1 large red or green pepper, cut into wide strips (about 2 cups)

1 medium zucchini or yellow squash, thickly sliced (about 1 1/2 cups)

2 cups large mushroom

How to Make It

Stir the broth, thyme and black pepper in a small bowl. Brush the vegetables with the broth mixture.

Lightly oil the grill rack and heat the grill to medium. Grill the vegetables for 10 minutes or until they’re tender-crisp, turning over once during grilling and brushing often with the broth mixture.

www.campbells.com

Cheese and Herb Quiche

Ingredients

1 sheet refrigerated pie pastry

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 cup shredded Gruyere or additional Swiss cheese

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

5 large eggs

1 cup half-and-half cream

1 tablespoon minced fresh basil

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

2 teaspoons minced fresh dill

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°. Unroll pastry sheet into a 9-in. pie plate; flute edge. Sprinkle cheeses into pastry shell. In a large bowl, whisk eggs and cream until blended. Stir in herbs; pour over top.

Bake on a lower oven rack 25-30 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.

Originally published as Fresh Herbs Quiche in Simple & Delicious April/May 2015

Chicken Oregano with Sweet Peppers

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds chicken pieces (skin removed)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

cooking spray

1 clove garlic (chopped)

1 lemon (sliced)

1 tomato (chopped)

1/4 cup onion (chopped)

1/4 cup fresh parsley (chopped)

1 tablespoon fresh oregano (or 1 teaspoon dried and crushed)

1/4 cup dry white wine

3/4 cup low sodium chicken broth

1 green pepper (medium, sweet, cut into strips)

1 sweet red pepper (medium, cut into strips)

Directions:

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper

Lightly coat a nonstick skillet with cooking spray.

Cook chicken over medium heat until light brown (about 15 minutes), turning once. Reduce heat.

Sprinkle garlic, lemon, half of tomato, onion, parsley and oregano over chicken pieces in skillet.

Add wine and broth. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes.

Add remaining tomato and sweet peppers, cover and continue to simmer for 7-10 minutes or until chicken is tender and cooked through.

www.yummly.com