Health fair Oct. 5 at New Life U.M. Church

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm

A health fair will be held at New Life U.M. Church’s fellowship hall on Oct. 5.

The fair kicks off the church’s new health care ministry. Information will be available on improving mental, physical and social health, as well as resources for assistance with high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, cancer awareness, etc.

Breakfast and registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the health fair from 9 a.m.-noon.

Members of the New Life health team are Dr. Wayne Memminger, Rosa Singleton, Linda Jordan, Janice Doyle, Robert “RL” Adams, Charlotte Fleming and Lorilee Adams.