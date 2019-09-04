Harter records 33 kills in week one

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:55 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk Volleyball team went 2-1 in the opening week of 2019 earning wins over Calhoun Academy and Patrick Henry. The Lady Hawks lost their Region I-AA opener against Beaufort Academy.

Against Calhoun Academy on Tuesday Aug. 27 at home, the Lady Hawks won in straight sets 25-17, 25-14 and 25-8. Langley Harter had 11 aces and eight kills to led CPA. Ella Nolte had six kills and two aces and Caroline Kinard had eight aces and a kill. Taylor Tomedolskey had four kills and three aces and Weslin Jones had three kills and two aces. Rachael Wright had three aces.

The Lady Hawks traveled to take on Patrick Henry Wednesday Aug. 28 and earned the win in four sets (25-19, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21). Harter accumulated 20 kills and three aces in the game. Nolte had four aces and four kills, Tomedolskey had eight aces and a kill, and Weslin Jones had five aces. Kinard had four kills and two aces and Jessica Hughes and Linley Jones each recorded an ace. Rachael Wright added a kill.

In the first Region I-AA game against Beaufort Academy, the Lady Hawks faltered, losing in three sets (25-7, 25-14, 25-17). Harter led with five kills and an ace.

The junior varsity team defeated Patrick Henry 25-14 and 25-19. Kaylee Warren and Cassie Craven both recorded seven aces and Lana Catterton had five kills. They lost the following day to Beaufort Academy 25-10 and 25-14. Gracie Hiers and Craven each had two aces.

“It was a long several days of volleyball for us between the tournament and weekly play,” said coach Ashley Finney. “We also had several players fighting different sicknesses. We have next week off, so hopefully we can recover and get ready for region play.”

The Lady Hawks will travel to Calhoun Academy Monday Sept. 9 then host Thomas Heyward Tuesday Sept. 10.