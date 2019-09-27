‘Guns ‘n Hoses’ blood drive planned

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 11:58 am

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive, “Guns ‘n Hoses,” on October 3-4 at the Colleton County Law Enforcement Center on Mable T. Willis Blvd. The blood drive is open to all members of the community.

When donors arrive, they may choose which agency they’ve decided to donate for and their name will go into that agency’s bucket. “This is a little friendly competition between local first responder agencies,” said Shalane Lowes of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Each agency (Walterboro Police Department-Colleton Fire-Rescue/Walterboro Fire Department and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office) will compete against one another by recruiting the most donors.

The blood drive is in partnership with The Blood Connection, a non-profit organization based in the Carolinas. All blood donated remains in the Carolinas and doesn’t travel across the United States as with the Red Cross. The Blood Connection also supplies blood to Colleton Fire-Rescue medevac helicopters. Donors with Blood Connection could be saving the life of a loved one or a friend because the blood remains within localized areas.

Thursday October 3 will be the main event with helicopters, patrol vehicles, ambulances, etc. All members of the community may bring their children to meet local first responders while donating. Local agencies will also be handing out free goodies.

To register, visit the following website:

Thursday Oct. 3 from 1-7 p.m.

https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/133136

Friday Oct. 4, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/133137

Donors must click on the link for the date they wish to donate in order for it to take them to this specific blood drive event. Once done, a page will show the number of spots that are available for each time frame. Donors need to click on the time that’s best suited for them.