Governor’s School to be at library Oct. 1

Last Updated: September 26, 2019 at 2:25 pm

An information session on the Governor’s Schools for the arts and humanities and science and mathematics will be held at the Colleton County Memorial LIbrary on Tuesday Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities (SCGSAH) and the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) are hosting Two Paths to the Top, a joint information session for prospective students and their families on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Colleton County Public Library, 600 Hampton Street, Walterboro, SC 29488.

This joint information session is designed for students and parents who are interested in learning more about GSSM and SCGSAH’s two-year, public, residential high schools for gifted and talented juniors and seniors interested in pursuing advanced studies in STEM disciplines or the arts.

Register to attend at http://bit.ly/two-paths-2019.