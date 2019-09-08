God has the answer for a heart afflicted by hate | Faith

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:58 am

Matthew 5:44

But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you;

One of the most defiling and corruptible emotions we can have is hate. We feel the rising surge and the burning remnants as it tries to take over every area of our life while ruining every relationship. Some may try to justify their hate and even enjoy the feeling and the power it gives them on a daily basis.

The real truth is … it’s killing you!

So many hearts are robbed of the true happiness they could enjoy. Instead, their happiness is all being sucked out of them through hate! Hate respects no boundaries and leaks over into the parts of our life we wish it hadn’t. You see, when you give a place to the devil (a place in your heart where he can “set up shop” and build fortresses of hate), you put yourself in a dangerous place. The devil will not be bothered by the “No Trespassing” signs in the other areas of your heart. He will stomp right over those and on into other places and other relationships in your heart.

Jesus said, “No man can serve two masters…” This principle applies to our heart and the contrasting emotions we often allow to cohabitate there. The fact is, you have been done wrong (so have I), but to allow hate to harbor inside your heart only wounds you twice and the offender none! Hate corrupts and imbitters you from within and the effects of that nauseous defilement touch even those we deeply love and care about. They didn’t do anything to deserve the remnants and overflow of your hate. They shouldn’t have to taste your wrath and hateful reactions.

God has the answer for a heart afflicted by hate. Love. Love is the answer and power to remove the hate that has been building a kingdom in your heart.

Jesus said it best, “Love your enemies…”

There is no defense for love, and unlike hate (which was only hurting you again), love fills and heals the heart that has been wounded.

Jesus Christ died for people who would never love Him back or accept His gift of forgiveness and eternal life … yet He did it anyway.

This kind of love is greater than anything this world has ever known. That one would love and even die for those who have hurt Him, still amazes me! Jesus not only did this for you, but He enables His followers to truly forgive and even love their enemies. We are not called to enable our enemies or be passive when they face the consequences for their misdeeds. We are making a choice to remove the hate from our own hearts and thus allow the healing process to begin.

This teaching is contrary to what you might “feel” inside, but understand this, hate does not like to be evicted. Haven’t you suffered enough at the hands, words, actions of your enemies? Your hate does nothing to them and only burns holes in your heart and soul. Isn’t it time to let Jesus have your heart and let Him forgive you, heal you, and help you to love your enemies?

Only Jesus can do this for you!

See you in church!

