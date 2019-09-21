Giant pumpkin
by The Press and Standard | September 21, 2019 5:00 am
Nearly every one of his 83 years, Cole Lawson of Walterboro has planted a garden.
But this year, he decided to try something different — pumpkins. And he succeeded hugely, delivering an 85.8-pound pumpkin to his daughter, Victoria Lawson.
“He told me he’d never grown pumpkins, but because I love fall so much, he was going to grow me a pumpkin,” Victoria said. Her husband, Keith Ricketson, helped him prepare a plot for the pumpkin patch
Lawson weeded and watered the garden every day with help from his granddaughter, 3-year-old Holly Brooke Benton, tending to the weeds with her own little hoe.
Meanwhile, Lawson’s 80-year-old wife, Rose, watched from the house, being thankful pumpkins don’t require any canning.
