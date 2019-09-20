Funds authorized for ambulance purchase

Colleton County Council members approved mingling leftover funds from the 2018 Lease Purchase program with funds from this fiscal year’s Capital Fund Budget for purchases for Colleton County Fire-Rescue during their meeting Sept. 10.

Two Kenworth ambulances will be purchased at a cost of $557,956 from Atlantic Emergency Solutions and two Stryker Power Load Stretcher systems will be purchased from Stryker for $68,034.

• The purchase of a Kenworth truck with a roll-off hoist from Worldwide Equipment of South Carolina Inc. at a cost of $189,328 was approved.

Funding for the purchase comes from the Capital Projects Sales Tax Fund allocated to the Solid Waste Transfer Station project.

• Council approved the acceptance of two Victims of Crime Act Program grants from the South Carolina Office of the Attorney General awarded to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Fund.

One grant, $116,562, will be for a sexual assault forensic exam program.

The second grant, $67,988, provides for a sexual assault nurse examiner.

Both grants require a match from the solicitor’s office.

The county is involved in the grant acceptance because Colleton County government handles fiscal work for the solicitor’s office.

• A resolution establishing a partnership between Colleton County government and the U.S. Census Bureau concerning the 2020 Census was approved.

Under the agreement, the county will help disseminate 2020 Census information, encourage residents to participate in the census, provide speakers to county and community organizations and support census takers.

• An amendment to the section of the Colleton County Safety Policy Manual that covers its Vehicle Accident Review Board was approved.

• Council approved removal of three members of the Keep Colleton Beautiful Committee because they have missed three consecutive meetings. The committee now has four vacancies.

• Anderson Grant Jr. and James “Jimbo” Warner were appointed to two vacancies on the Colleton County Resource and Development Board.

• Council members were informed that the county’s Finance Department had received the Governmental Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

• Sandy Steele, who provided the quarterly report for SouthernCarolina Alliance, and Torsha Anderson, who provided the quarterly report for the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, attended the council meeting.