Four vehicles collide on Sniders

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 11:13 am

A chain reaction crash in the 4800 block of Sniders Highway at Cane Street on Sept. 23 at 7:45 p.m. injured four people.

A northbound Toyota Corolla collided at a high rate of speed with Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck stopped to turn onto Cane Street. Both vehicles were pushed into the southbound lane where they struck the side of a southbound Dodge van before ending up in the ditch.

The crash caused the driver of the van to lose control and enter the northbound lane, where the van struck an Infinity QX50 passenger car head-on, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

According to bystanders, the adult male driver of the van was ejected from his vehicle and found lying on the southbound shoulder with multiple traumatic injuries. The adult female driver of the Infinity also suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was trapped in the wreckage of her vehicle.

The van was loaded with tools, equipment and 5-gallon plastic containers of hydraulic fluid. The side doors of the van failed and the plastic containers were breached, spilling approximately 30 gallons of hydraulic fluid on the highway, which mixed with gasoline and other fluids from the damaged cars. Tools and equipment littered the highway.

The first Colleton County Fire-Rescue units to arrive found four patients, two with severe-to-critical injuries, and requested three additional Fire-Rescue ambulances and two medical helicopters. Firefighter-paramedics began treating the injured and deployed a fire hose to protect those engaged in the extrication of the female patient in the Infinity. Oil dry was applied in an attempt to absorb some of the hydraulic fluid.

Colleton County Sheriff Office deputies assisted with traffic control and blocked off Sniders Highway at Pellum Road and Rentz Drive. Sniders Highway remained closed for four-and-a-half hours while the wreckage was removed and the hydraulic fluid was secured.

Firefighter-paramedics used hydraulic tools to extricate the driver of the Infinity. She was treated during the extrication, and then transported by ambulance to helipad at Colleton Medical Center where the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter flew the critically injured woman to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Due to an extended estimated time of arrival, the call for the second helicopter was cancelled and the driver of the van was transported by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

The remaining two patients, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department for treatment.

S.C. Department of Transportation arrived at the crash site with a sand truck and used the sand to cover the large amount of hydraulic fluid on the highway.

The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.