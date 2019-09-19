Four injured when porch falls

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:15 am

Four people were injured when an outdoor landing collapsed at rental home at 3618 Yacht Club Rd. at Edisto Beach on Sunday at 9:15 a.m.

Reports indicate there were six people on the stairs of the rental property, with four on the landing when it fell. The stairs came up approximately eight feet to the landing with a second set of stairs going to the second floor. The people fell approximately eight feet into about 1-1/2 feet of water/marsh.

Two victims received possible broken ankles and other non-life-threatening injuries. Others suffered minor injuries including lacerations.

Fire-Rescue transported four people in two ambulances to MUSC for treatment. Edisto Beach Fire Department assisted with the large number of injured.

“It was an older structure and the porch was overloaded and over weight,” said Fire Chief Denny Conley. Ultimately, it will be up to insurance investigators to determine why the porch collapsed, he said.

“My staff and Colleton County handled this very well together,” said Chief Conley.