Firefighters holding drive for muscular dystrophy at Walmart
by The Press and Standard | September 13, 2019 12:46 pm
Walterboro Fire Department firefighters are holding the annual Fill the Boot Drive for muscular dystrophy on Friday-Sunday Sept. 13-15 at Walmart. Proceeds will benefit MDA families in the local community.
