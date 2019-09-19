Fire sending smoke to town

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:23 am

A fire spanning 100 acres in the 500 block of Bent Gate Lane near Smoaks drew firefighters from three Fire-Rescue stations and eight tractors/plows, a spotter airplane, brush trucks and supervisors from the S.C. Forestry Commission on Monday Sept. 16.

Fire-Rescue initially responded, but then requested additional units and assistance from the Forestry Commission to battle the woods fire so Fire-Rescue could protect homes.

“The fire was over 100 acres and smoke could be seen from Walterboro 14 miles away. Forestry was getting it under control by late afternoon, and we had to pull some of our units away from that fire to respond to a structure fire on Hoover Lane that destroyed a storage building. The Hoover lane fire spread from a debris fire that had burned the day before,” said Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

Forestry personnel monitored the Bent Gate Fire through the night and Tuesday.

“It is very dry right now and people should use caution burning outdoors. Fire-Rescue has responded to four outside storage buildings in the last week that were destroyed by debris fires that got away from the property owners or smoldered days later and spread to the buildings. Fortunately, no homes were lost,” McRoy said.