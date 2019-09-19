Fire-Rescue personnel graduate paramedic training course

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:29 am

GRADUATES. Kneeling from left are Firefighter-Paramedic Cody Hutto, Firefighter-Paramedic Patrick Sick and Firefighter-Paramedic Conner Hutto. Standing, Firefighter-Paramedic Michael Hartley, Chief Barry McRoy, Asst. Chief Marty Stallings, Captain John Schneider, Captain Roger Johnston and Battalion Chief Scott O’Quinn.

Four Colleton County firefighter-EMTs graduated from the Paramedic Training Program at Rescue Training in Savannah on Aug. 28.

The students have been attending the 11-month-long, 1500-hour course since September of 2018. Students attended class in Savannah two days a week and performed clinical training at several hospitals and EMS agencies in Georgia and the Lowcountry.

“It is a grueling schedule, as the students also worked their regular schedule at Fire-Rescue while attending class,” said Chief Barry McRoy.

The training includes instruction in ECG interpretation, pharmacology, anatomy and physiology, respiratory care, advanced trauma and medical care, as well as obstetrics. The personnel performed hands-on training at trauma centers.

The Colleton County graduates are Firefighter-paramedics Cody Hutto, Patrick Sick, Conner Hutto and Michael Hartley.

Cody Hutto received the David S. Bacon Jr. Award for the top student in the class.

“We wish them the best in their careers,” McRoy said.