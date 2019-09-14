Farm recording keeping, financial management workshops next week

Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 11:04 am

Clemson Extension in Colleton County will be hosting two workshops in September.

The first workshop will be Farm Record Keeping on Wednesday Sept. 18 from 5-8:30 p.m. You will learn the basics of farm record keeping. Topics covered will be adjusting cash records, setting up computer records, and creating financial statements. The workshop costs $20 and includes dinner.

The second workshop will be Financial Management on Wednesday Sept. 25 from 5-8:30 p.m. This workshop will help you gauge the financial health of your business. Topics covered will be reading financial statements, tracking profitability and creating reports. The workshop costs $20 and includes dinner.

Please contact Brandi Murdaugh to register, 843-549-2595, Ext. 114 or bbmurda@clemson.edu. You can also register online: Farm Record Keeping workshop, cucolleton_918.eventbrite.com; Financial Management workshop, cucolleton_925.eventbrite.com

The Colleton Clemson Extension Office is located at 611 Black Street (Bernard Warshaw Office Building). For additional information, contact Alta Mae Marvin at amarvin@clemson.edu 843-549-2595, Ext 126 or Brandi Murdaugh at bbmurda@clemson.edu 843-549-2595 Ext 114. .