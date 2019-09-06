Fall children’s programs planned

The Colleton County Memorial Library’s Children’s Department has announced its fall schedule.

Beginning September 19, Theater Thursdays will be held once a month. The September program is “The Library Is More Than Books!) and those attending may bring their devices and get connected.

On October 17 a puppet show will be presented by The Light House Theatre for Kids, followed by Super Collecting with superheroes Beast and Storm on November 21. The December 19 program will be “Express Yourself and Win at Kids’ Karaoke.”

Storytimes are held each week for ages infant-7 on Wednesdays from 10-10:20 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. Dates are Sept. 11, 18, 15; Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; Nov. 6, 13, 20; and Dec. 4, 11.

An 81-minute Christmas movie, “The Flight Before Christmas,” will be held on December 18 at 10 a.m.

Homeschoolers@The Library is held monthly with programs on different topics. Dates are October 11, Birds of Prey; November 15, Origami and Fabric Butterflies; and December 13, Making Christmas Cookies. Those attending must register.

For information on any program, call Shiela Keaise, children’s librarian, 843-549-5621.