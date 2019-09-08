Faith is expecting a positive answer and outcome | Faith

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:57 am

As we travel this journey called life, our experiences are many and diverse. At times these experiences can be most challenging to the point that we ask God, “Why me?” In times like these, some of us pray and give the challenge to the Lord as we continue to persevere. However, others lose hope and give up.

When we turn it over to the Lord, that means we are keeping the faith. As the adage says, “If you are going to worry, don’t pray; if you are going to pray, don’t worry.” When we continue to worry about a situation, we are telling God that we do not trust Him. God loves us, and “if He brings us to it, He will bring us through it!” Hebrews 11:1 (KJV) affirms, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

Therefore, faith is a “right-now” situation. Further, it is about believing that everything is going to be all right even though the picture may look bleak. Faith is expecting a positive answer and outcome when we pray.

There are many examples of biblical characters from whom we can gain so much knowledge and wisdom about faith. Take note of these two exceptional examples:

The Roman officer – Matthew 8:5-13

“When Jesus returned … a Roman officer came and pleaded with him … Jesus said, ‘I will come and heal him.’ But the officer said, ‘Lord, I am not worthy to have you come into my home. Just say the word from where you are, and my servant will be healed.’ …When Jesus heard this, he was amazed. Turning to those who were following Him, he said, ‘I tell you the truth, I haven’t seen faith like this in all Israel!’”

The woman with an issue of blood – Mark 5:25-34

“A woman in the crowd had suffered for 12 years with constant bleeding … She had heard about Jesus, so she came up behind Him through the crowd and touched His robe. For she thought to herself, ‘If I can just touch His robe, I will be healed.’ Immediately the bleeding stopped, and she could feel in her body that she had been healed of her terrible condition … Then the frightened woman, trembling at the realization of what had happened to her, came and fell to her knees in front of Him and told Him what she had done. And He said to her, ‘Daughter, your faith has made you well. Go in peace. Your suffering is over.’”

In our daily living, the following six attributes show us what our faith should look like:

• Believing when you don’t see it.

• Obeying when you don’t understand it.

• Giving when you don’t have all of it.

• Persisting when you don’t feel like it.

• Thanking God before you receive it.

• Trusting God even if you don’t get it.

As I come to the conclusion of this week’s message, I am going to leave you with abrief, powerful story, “Do You Carry Your Umbrella?” (atimetolaugh.org) about the faith of a little girl. Enjoy and share!

“As a drought continued for what seemed an eternity, a small community of farmers was in a quandary as to what to do. Rain was important to keep their crops healthy and sustain the townspeople’s way of life. As the problem became more acute, a local pastor called a prayer meeting to ask for rain.

“Many people arrived at the church to pray for the needed rain. The pastor greeted most of them as they filed in. As he walked to the front of the church to officially begin the meeting, he noticed most people were chatting across the aisles and socializing with friends. When he reached the front, his thoughts were on quieting the attendees and starting the meeting. His eyes scanned the crowd as he asked for quietness. He noticed an 11-year-old girl sitting quietly in the front row. Her face was beaming with excitement. Next to her, open and ready for use, was a very colorful and extremely large umbrella, much bigger than she was, in fact.

“The little girl’s beauty and innocence made the pastor smile as he realized how much faith she possessed. No one else in the congregation had brought an umbrella. All came to pray for rain. However, the little girl had come expecting God to answer.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)