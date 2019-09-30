Eunice Brown | Obituary

Last Updated: September 30, 2019 at 10:28 am

Eunice Brown

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mrs. Eunice Bessinger Brown, 92, of Ehrhardt, entered into rest Saturday, September 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home in Ehrhardt. She was the loving wife of the late Mr. Jasper Johnson Brown.

Born May 27, 1927, in Ehrhardt, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late De Canie Bessinger and the late Lorene Ritter Bessinger. She was a seamstress and devoted homemaker. Mrs. Eunice was a lifelong member of Saint Johns Baptist Church in Ehrhardt, where over the years, she was active in many aspects of her beloved church’s work. At her church, she took a great pride in diligently sending out greeting cards to the members, all of which she dearly loved. She possessed a great talent at embroidering and tatting, a true labor of love that she crafted by hand, creating priceless treasures that will be forever cherished. She enjoyed people and was known by most as the “keeper of the telephone”. Most of all, she loved her family, instilling into each of them a special love that only a mother can give and teaching them to love Christ and each other.

Surviving are: her five children, Gerald Brown of Ehrhardt, Rachel Brown Gohagan (Wayne) of Ehrhardt, Betty Brown Hightower (Carlisle) of Bamberg, Elsie Brown Owens (Rob Nein) of Ehrhardt, and Hope Brown Rahn (Roy Windham) of Ehrhardt; a brother, Walter Bessinger of Ehrhardt; and five sisters, Lovenia B. Kinard of Ehrhardt, Mary B. Abbott of Aiken, Elender B. Mole of Hampton, Melba B. Linder of Smoaks, and Alice B. Lyons of Branchville. There are six grandchildren, Joey Hightower, Melissa Beard, Amy Taylor, Michelle Walling, Kimberly Arnsdorf, and Dr. Jennifer Rahn – Link; a bonus grandchild, Brandon Brabham; and thirteen great grandchild that also survive.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Saint Johns Baptist Church, 2468 Saint Johns Church Road, Ehrhardt, South Carolina 29081.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019, from Saint Johns Baptist Church, 2468 Saint Johns Church Road, Ehrhardt. The Reverend Dr. Robert Craven and The Reverend Mike Reid officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Monday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES, EHRHARDT-BAMBERG CHAPEL, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, 803.267.1971. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com .