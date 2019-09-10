Elfriede Davis | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | September 10, 2019 8:51 am
Elfriede Davis
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Ms. Elfriede Margarete Genzel Davis, 87, of Walterboro passed away at her residence, surrounded by her family Saturday evening, September 7, 2019.
Born March 2, 1932, in Liebersberg, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Anna Koeck Genzel.
Graveside service will be held 9 o’clock Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.
