Eileen McNulty | Obituary

Eileen McNulty

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Ms. Eileen Finigan McNulty, 61, entered into rest Friday morning, September 6, 2019, at her home in Walterboro.

Born March 14, 1958, while her father was stationed at the Marine Corps Base at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Master Gunnery Sergeant William Francis Finigan and the late Mrs. Frances Hood Finigan.

A memorial service will be conducted at 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon, September 12, 2019 at the funeral home. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 3:30pm that afternoon.