Drug plea results in suspended sentence
by The Press and Standard | September 12, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 10:08 am
Amber E. Stubbs, 32, of Walterboro pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine when she appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court this week.
After hearing Stubbs’ plea, visiting Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper Jr. gave her a suspended three-year prison term with credit for time served and 18 months probation.
• James A. Grooms, 29, of Round O, pled to a charge of possession of heroin, was given a suspended 18-month prison term with credit for time served and was placed on 18 months probation.
• Demetrius A. Burgess Jr., 22, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of failure to stop for blue lights, was given a suspended 18-month prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for 18 months.
