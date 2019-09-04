Dorian | SCDNR forecast | Wednesday am

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 9:37 am

At 8 AM, Hurricane Dorian’s center of circulation was 230 miles SSE of Charleston. Dorian is rocketing NNW at 8 mph and slowly weakening due to shear and upwelling cooler water.

Maximum sustained winds are 105 mph concentrated in a ragged 60 mile wide asymmetric eyewall. 40-80 mph winds extend out 50-60 miles from the eyewall complex. Dorian’s track has changed very little overnight making a turn to the northeast late tonight and passing 50-60 miles offshore. Regardless of the skinny forecast track line, Dorian is a sprawling tropical mess that will easily impact at least half of South Carolina. 35-40 mph sustained winds creep onshore between Beaufort and Charleston after 2 PM today and spread north and east overnight. Coastal sustained winds are forecast to be 40-70 mph with 80-90 mph gusts. 30-40 mph tropical storm force winds and 45 mph gusts are fair game to the I-20 corridor. Rainfall amounts along the coast are in the 6-12 inch range. 4-6 foot storm surge along the coast will reinforce tonight’s high tide.

Hurricane Dorian exits SC coastal waters after sunset Thursday night; however, 40-50 mph northerly winds will impact the eastern half of the state until 7 AM Friday. OK, stop reading this now and go finish your pre-storm checklist.

Rig for heavy weather. Let’s be extra careful out there.