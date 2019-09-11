Dorian puts damper on War Hawk Football

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The Colleton Prep varsity football game versus Region II-A Thomas Heyward scheduled to be played last Friday was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian. According to CPA’s Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Greg Langdale, the game will not be rescheduled. Instead, the War Hawks will begin prepping for Friday’s non-region home game against Pee Dee Academy.

“We have another very tough game this week with Pee Dee Academy,” said Coach Langdale. “They are a very athletic team deep with good players. They like to spread it out and throw it around. We will be prepared this week in the secondary to try and slow them down. Pee Dee is a well-coached team. We have to come out and play hard to be disciplined.

“On offense, we will have to stick to our game plan and not beat ourselves with turnovers and penalties,” said Langdale.

Kick-off for Friday’s game against the Golden Eagles is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.