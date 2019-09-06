Dorian operations winding down

Colleton County’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will return to OpCon 3 (Normal Operations) at 11 a.m., and the EOC will be closed.

Damages were limited to trees and power lines downed. Through the diligence and hard work of the South Carolina Department of Transportation, Colleton County Public Works Department, and utility providers, many of these damaged areas have been cleared and power has been restored in many areas.

The evacuation shelter at the Colleton County High School will close at 3 p.m. today Friday Sept. 6.

Storm debris can be disposed of at the Colleton County Landfill free of charge through Wednesday Sept. 11.

Colleton County government offices, City of Walterboro government offices, landfill and convenience sites resumed normal operating hours today.

Colleton County public schools will resume Monday, using a normal schedule.