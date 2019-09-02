Dorian: Make a home inventory before you leave

Before Hurricane Dorian arrives, be sure you have an inventory of all the valuable items in your home. This will be needed for insurance purposes after the storm. Taking cell phone pictures of items you must leave behind will be a big help later.

A home inventory can help you:

• Buy the amount of insurance you need.

• Get your insurance claim settled faster.

• Verify losses for your income tax return.

• Keep track of all the things you’ve accumulated over the years.

Getting Started: Creating a Plan

There are many ways to create a home inventory. It may seem hard at first to record information about everything you have in your house, but don’t let that put you off. First, decide on a way to make an inventory that works for you. You can do it room by room, category by category (furniture, electronics, etc.), from newest items to oldest or from most expensive purchases to less expensive ones.

Various Methods for Taking Inventory

There are different ways to make your list. You can write everything down in a notebook, for example. Or you can take pictures, writing information on the back of the photos or put information on your computer. If you have a video camera, you can walk through your house filming and describing the contents at the same time.

Keep receipts when they are available and note the cost for the item, when you bought it and other information about the make and model.

Expensive items like jewelry and art work may need to be insured separately. Ask your insurance agent whether you need a floater for your homeowner’s policy.

Store a copy of your inventory in a safe place outside of your home or take it with you if you evacuate — with a friend or in a safety deposit box. (If your inventory is electronic, store it on a disk.) That way you’ll be sure to have something to give your insurance representative if your home is damaged. Also, whenever you make a significant purchase, remember to add the information to your inventory while the details are fresh in your mind.