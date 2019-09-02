Dorian: Evacuation map
by The Press and Standard | September 2, 2019 12:45 pm
Last Updated: September 2, 2019 at 12:47 pm
Walterboro is circled in green. Notice that the sea islands all evacuate through Walterboro on Highways 64, 17 and 21. So if you plan to use one of these routes, leave early.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.