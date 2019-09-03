Sparta Live

Dorian 8 a.m. – Beginning to move northwest

by | September 3, 2019 8:00 am

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located by
reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar near latitude 27.1
North, longitude 78.4 West.  Dorian is beginning to move
northwestward at about 1 mph (2 km/h), and a slightly faster motion
toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected later today and
tonight.  A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening,
followed by a turn to the north-northeast Thursday morning.  On this
track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will
gradually move north of Grand Bahama Island through this evening.
The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east
coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia
and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or
over the North Carolina coast late Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher
gusts.  Dorian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale.  Dorian is expected to remain a powerful
hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from
the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to
160 miles (260 km).

The latest minimum central pressure reported by reconnaissance
aircraft is 952 mb (28.11 inches).

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live