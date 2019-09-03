Dorian 2 p.m. Tuesday: Moving northwest at 5 mph

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Jupiter Inlet FL to South Santee River SC

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* North of South Santee River SC to Cape Lookout NC

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Jupiter Inlet FL to Ponte Vedra Beach FL

* North of Edisto Beach SC to South Santee River SC

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Edisto Beach SC

* North of South Santee River SC to Duck NC

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Edisto Beach SC

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located by NWS Doppler radar near latitude 27.5 North, longitude 78.7 West.

Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h), and a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected later today and tonight.

A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Thursday morning.

On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will gradually move north of Grand Bahama Island through this evening. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Thursday night.

Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds remain near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). The latest minimum central pressure based on data from Air Force Reserve and NOAA reconnaissance aircraft is 959 mb (28.32 inches).

Along the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia, tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area on Wednesday.

Rainfall: Coastal Carolinas…5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches. Atlantic Coast from the Florida peninsula north of West Palm Beach through Georgia…3 to 6 inches, isolated 9 inches.