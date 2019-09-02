Dorian 2 p.m. Monday | Important info on shelters, sandbags, convenience sites, pets, evacuation

Last Updated: September 2, 2019 at 2:09 pm

Colleton County is now at Operational Condition Level One. OPCON 1 means a disaster or emergency is imminent. The County Emergency Operations Center is fully activated.

Summary of Important Information:

Due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian, Governor McMaster has ordered an evacuation of many South Carolina coastal areas, including Zones A and B in Colleton County, beginning at 12 noon on today, Sept. 2. Colleton County residents in these zones must evacuate in compliance with the Governor’s order. Please see below for more details.

The following will be closed until further notice:

• Colleton County Government Offices

• City of Walterboro Government Offices

• State offices in Colleton County

• Colleton County Schools

• Colleton Preparatory Academy

• USC Salkehatchie East Campus

• Lowcountry EMS Council Offices

Sandbags

Colleton County sandbag operations will continue at Fire-Rescue Headquarters, located at 113 Mable T. Willis Boulevard, on September 2 and September 3 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents will be responsible for filling and loading their sandbags.

Convenience sites

Colleton County will open all Colleton County Solid Waste Convenience Sites including the landfill on Tuesday Sept. 3 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. in order for citizens to dispose of their waste prior to the storm.

Pet Evacuation

Colleton County Animal Services and the Colleton County Animal Response Team (CCART) are now offering a co-shelter for dogs and cats for those who will seek shelter at the American Red Cross shelter located at Colleton County High School (150 Cougar Nation Drive) in Walterboro. For more information, please see below.

If you have any questions or if you need transportation to the evacuation shelter, please contact the County’s Emergency Operations Center at (843) 549-5632. For pick-up locations, please see below.

Evacuation information

Zone A consists of anyone living south of the CSX railroad tracks in the southern portion of Colleton County and includes the communities of Edisto Beach/Island, Jacksonboro, Green Pond, Bennetts Point, Wiggins, White Hall areas (between the CSX railroad and Ace Basin Parkway / U.S. Highway 17) the Bonnie Doone and Maybank/Prices Bridge communities. Zone B consists of areas south of Cottageville Hwy (U.S. 17-Alternate) from the Dorchester County line to Walterboro, south of South Jefferies Blvd, and west of Interstate 95 to the Hampton County line and includes anyone living along the Combahee, Ashepoo and Edisto Rivers that are subject to be inaccessible due to storm surge flooding.

If you are unsure of your home’s location, you can go to the following website from any computer or smartphone: www.scemd.org/knowyourzone . In the top left corner of the map, there is a place to type your address and the map will display your home’s location. If it does not appear in an area shaded yellow or red, then you are not in an evacuation zone.

It is essential and perhaps even a matter of life and death that you comply with the Governor’s evacuation order. If you do not evacuate and have a medical emergency during the storm (traumatic injury, heart attack, stroke, etc.), the closest ambulance may not be able to reach you as they too will be evacuated prior to the storm’s arrival. In addition to not having access to emergency services, failing to evacuate could also cost you your life and the lives of your family due to the storm’s rain, wind, and potential tornadoes. If you live in an area that has been ordered to evacuate, you must follow the governor’s order and evacuate now.

Before you leave your home, you should:

Know where you will go.

Make arrangements for pets.

Turn off gas, electricity, and water.

Stay tuned to your local television and radio stations for emergency information.

Charge your cell phone and mobile devices. (Have an extra charger for your phone, etc.).

Leave early. Take your time.

Emergency Shelter

The emergency evacuation shelter at Colleton County High School (150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro, SC 29488) will open on Monday Sept. 2 at 12 noon.

Before heading to the evacuation shelter, first consider staying with family and friends or in a hotel out of the evacuated area as the shelter will lack many of the comforts of home. If those options are unavailable, the evacuation shelter will be a safe place to stay when you have no other place to go. Cots and blankets may only be provided in the evacuation shelter after hurricane conditions subside. Although some food may be provided, specialty items for infants and individuals on restricted diets may not be available.

Pets, other than service animals, are not allowed in the shelter. Arrangements can be made for your pets if you take them to shelter to be housed in another building on the property; however, you must provide proof of rabies vaccination for each pet and the pet shelter is filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

During declared emergency evacuations, all citizens with medical conditions that are treated by electricity-dependent medical equipment are encouraged to evacuate until it is safe to return to their home. However, if you, a family member, or a friend use electrically-dependent medical equipment, it may be possible to be admitted to the Special Medical Needs Shelter. It is important to note that wheelchair-bound persons and those that are on home oxygen do not necessarily qualify for admittance to the Special Medical Needs Shelter. Additionally, if they do qualify for admittance but cannot manage their own medical care, a caregiver must remain with them in the Special Medical Needs Shelter for the duration of their stay. To find out who qualifies for admittance and stay at the Special Medical Needs Shelter, please contact the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Care Line at 855-472-3432, beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday Sept. 2.

Supplies

If you plan to evacuate to a shelter or you are planning on evacuating out of the county, you will want to carry the following supplies:

• South Carolina Hurricane Guide

• Flashlight(s) with extra batteries

• Portable radio with extra batteries

• Mobile device chargers

• NOAA Weather Radio

• Non-perishable food for at least 3 days

• Bedding and clothing for each family member

• Blankets and towels

• Plastic dishes/eating utensils

• Rain jackets/pants

• Sunscreen/sunglasses/mosquito repellent

• Baby supplies (food, diapers, medications)

• Toothbrush, toothpaste

• Soap, shampoo and other personal hygiene items

• Driver’s license, Social Security card, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records/proof of residence (particularly important for those who plan to access residences that are not their primary – vacation homes, rentals, etc.), medical records, family pictures, etc.

• Cash, enough to fill up your vehicle with fuel

• Sanitary supplies

• First Aid Kit

• Any prescription medications

• Bottled water (2 gallons per person per day)

• Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records)

• Blankets, sleeping bags, pillows and cots (if evacuating to a shelter)

• Special foods, if you are on a restricted diet (if evacuating to a shelter)

During an evacuation, pay attention to emergency alerts via media and road signs for information about the nearest open shelter in case you need it.

Pets

Colleton County Animal Services and the Colleton County Animal Response Team (CCART) are now offering a co-shelter for dogs and cats for those who will seek shelter at the American Red Cross shelter located at Colleton County High School (150 Cougar Nation Drive) in Walterboro, SC. For the safety of all pets, we will not accept reptiles and pocket pets. Services will be provided first come, first served and as long as space allows. Pet owners coming to the shelter should check in first with the human shelter staff, then proceed to the co-shelter. The co-shelter is located next to the tennis courts at the high school. Pet owners should bring the following items:

• Rabies certificate

• Food for 3 days (labeled with last name and pet name)

• Collar and leash for dogs

• Medications (labeled with last name and pet name)

• Optional – a blanket or object that will comfort the pet – no toys if your dog is a chewer!

If you have any questions or if you need transportation to the evacuation shelter, please contact the County’s Emergency Operations Center at (843) 549-5632. For pick-up locations, please see below.

Pickup locations for transportation to the evacuation shelter:

• Bells Elementary School

• Cottageville Elementary School

• Hendersonville Elementary School

• Jacksonboro Baptist Church

• Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Jonesville