Sparta Live

Dorian 11 a.m. Wednesday: Center to move near/over S.C. coast

by | September 4, 2019 11:26 am

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1100 AM EDT Wed Sep 04 2019
Tropical storm conditions will begin within the Hurricane Warning area in the Carolinas later today, with hurricane conditions by late tonight and Thursday.
The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday. 
...DORIAN STILL MOVING PARALLEL TO THE COAST OF NORTHEASTERN
FLORIDA...

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* North of Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border
* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Savannah River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Volusia/Brevard County FL line to Savannah River


DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Dorian was
located near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 79.7 West. Dorian is
moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this
motion is expected to continue today.  
A turn toward the north is
expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northeast on
Thursday.  On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move
parallel to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through
tonight.  
The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the
coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher
gusts.  A slow weakening is expected during the next few days.
However, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during
this time.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to
175 miles (280 km).  NOAA buoy 41008, located off the Georgia
coast, recently reported sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h) and a
wind gust of 47 mph (76 km/h).

The minimum central pressure just reported by an Air Force Reserve
Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 964 mb (28.47 inches).


HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
WIND:  Tropical storm conditions are currently affecting portions of
the northeastern coast of Florida, and should begin along the
Georgia coast later this morning.

Tropical storm conditions will begin within the Hurricane Warning
area in the Carolinas later today, with hurricane conditions by
late tonight and Thursday.

STORM SURGE:  The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the
tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by
rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.  The water could
reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated
areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Isle of Palms to Myrtle Beach SC...5 to 8 ft
Savannah River to Isle of Palms SC...4 to 7 ft
Myrtle Beach SC to Cape Lookout NC...4 to 7 ft
Cape Lookout NC to Duck NC, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
and the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers...4 to 6 ft
Volusia/Brevard County Line FL to Savannah River...3 to 5 ft
North of Port Canaveral FL to Volusia/Brevard County Line FL...2 to
4 ft
Duck NC to Poquoson VA, including Hampton Roads...2 to 4 ft

Water levels could begin to rise well in advance of the arrival of
strong winds.  The surge will be accompanied by large and
destructive waves.  Surge-related flooding depends on the how close
the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over
short distances.  For information specific to your area, please see
products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast
office.

RAINFALL:  Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall
totals through Friday:

Coastal Carolinas...5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches.

Atlantic Coast from Daytona Beach, Florida to the Georgia-South
Carolina border...3 to 6 inches, with isolated 9 inches near the
Georgia coast.

Southeast Virginia...3 to 6 inches.

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

SURF:  Large swells will affect the northwestern Bahamas, and
the entire southeastern United States coast from Florida through
North Carolina during the next several days.  These swells are
likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Please consult products from your local weather office.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two are possible along the immediate coast
of Georgia this afternoon. Isolated tornadoes are possible from this
evening through Thursday across the coastal Carolinas.


NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next intermediate advisory at 200 PM EDT.
Next complete advisory at 500 PM EDT.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2019 | Walterboro Live