Dorian 11 a.m. Update: Hurricane warning issued up to South Santee River

Hurricane Dorian moving northwest at two mph, expected to speed up today and tonight. Hurricane force winds extend 60 miles, tropical force storm winds 175 miles.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the coast of South Carolina

from north of Edisto Beach to the South Santee River.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued from north of South Santee River

to Duck, North Carolina, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended north to Edisto Beach,

South Carolina.

The Storm Surge Warning has been extended northward to South Santee

River, South Carolina.

The Storm Surge Watch has been extended northward to Cape Lookout,

North Carolina.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Jupiter Inlet FL to South Santee River SC

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* North of South Santee River SC to Cape Lookout NC

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* North of Edisto Beach SC to South Santee River SC

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Edisto Beach SC

* North of South Santee River SC to Duck NC

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Edisto Beach SC

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 27.1 North, longitude 78.6 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h), and a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected later today and tonight.

A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Thursday morning.

On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will gradually move north of Grand Bahama Island through this evening. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Thursday night.

Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.

Data from aircraft and buoys indicate that the hurricane is growing in size. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km).

The latest minimum central pressure based on data from Air Force Reserve and NOAA reconnaissance aircraft is 955 mb (28.20 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm and hurricane conditions will continue on Grand Bahama Island through tonight.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area in Florida by this evening. Hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Watch area as early as Wednesday and could spread northward within the watch through Thursday.

In South Florida, tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area through today. Along the coast of northeastern Florida and Georgia, tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area on Wednesday.

RAINFALL: Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday:

Northwestern Bahamas…Additional 2 to 4 inches, isolated storm totals over 30 inches.