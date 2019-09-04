Dorian 10-45 a.m. Wednesday | Update from Colleton County

Inland Colleton County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and Edisto Island/Beach is under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning.

Later today, Colleton County will begin experiencing tropical storm or hurricane conditions. Additionally, life-threatening storm surge will begin today around noon, and could result in 4-7 feet of inundation above normally dry land.

There has been a shift in the NHS track to the west, which suggests more significant impacts for Colleton County.

Zones A and B in Colleton County continue to be under Governor McMaster’s evacuation order and residents in these zones are strongly urged to leave now to avoid these life-threatening conditions.

The emergency evacuation shelter at Colleton County High School (150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro, SC 29488) is open.

Before heading to the evacuation shelter, first consider staying with family and friends or in a hotel out of the evacuated area as the shelter will lack many of the comforts of home. If those options are unavailable, the evacuation shelter will be a safe place to stay when you have no other place to go.

Cots and blankets may only be provided in the evacuation shelter after hurricane conditions subside. Although some food may be provided, specialty items for infants and individuals on restricted diets may not be available.

Pets, other than service animals, are not allowed in the main shelter. Arrangements can be made for your pets if you take them to shelter to be housed in another building on the property; however, you must provide proof of rabies vaccination for each pet and the pet shelter is filled on a first come, first served basis.

Pickup locations for transportation to the evacuation shelter:

• Bells Elementary School

• Cottageville Elementary School

• Hendersonville Elementary School

• Jacksonboro Baptist Church

• Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Jonesville

If you have any questions or if you need transportation to the evacuation shelter, please contact the County’s Emergency Operations Center at (843) 549-5632.