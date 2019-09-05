Doodle Hill holds reunion
by The Press and Standard | September 5, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:40 am
The Doodle Hill and Black Street Neighborhood Reunion was held Saturday Aug. 31 at Shaniyah Burden Memorial Park, 207 McDaniel St., Walterboro. Neighbors gathered for food and fellowship while children played on the playground and in the jump castle set up for the event.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.