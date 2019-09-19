“Don’t Walk in the Dark”

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:19 am

Second annual

Suicide Prevention Walk held at CCMS.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The 2nd annual Suicide Prevention Walk themed “Don’t Walk in the Dark” was held Friday Sept. 13 at the track at Colleton County Middle School. Over 250 people participated in the event started last year by teenager Abigail Corbett. Now a freshman at CCHS, Corbett’s mission to address the issue of suicide in our community hasn’t changed.

During last year’s inaugural event, 13 balloons were released representing suicides in Colleton County. This year, four balloons were released.

Corbett spoke at the walk, welcoming those in attendance and speaking from her heart.

“Last year I went to the Suicide Summit sponsored by Colleton Regional Hospital with my mom,” said Corbett in her speech. “It truly opened my eyes and made me realize many people in our community have gone through so much and have felt the way I once did.”

“Right now, our world is going through a mental health crisis,” said Corbett. “It is estimated almost half the population suffers from depression at some point in their lives. However, rather than joining that half, I say we work together to find out why we get down and how we can change it. Believe it or not, we create our own negative feelings, but know we can turn our lives around and be a positive change for others.

“A big part of depression is the constant thoughts that go across our minds and the constant beliefs we hold,” said Corbett. “Often when someone gets depressed there’s an external factor that didn’t materialize in their life or they’ve lost something outside of their control. In school we are taught that our education is important and taught to get a job. No one teaches us how to live in a state of happiness. No one teaches us how important our thoughts and associations are and that your happiness is worth more than anything else. Before you say happiness won’t pay my bills — understand happiness pays off when you are more engaged, focused, and take more positive action in your life by choosing to develop yourself as a priority. Always remember, no matter how low you get in life, no matter how hard things get, you matter and someone loves you.”

The following agencies were on hand during the event or provided assistance or contributions: Colleton Medical Center, Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Colleton County SRO officers, Coastal Empire Mental Health, NAMI of the Lowcountry, Colleton Commission on Alcohol and Drug, Colleton County School District, ROTC, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Papa John’s, Piggly Wiggly, BiLo, Docheno Plantation, Colleton Realty, Hilinski’s Hope, Four Seasons Construction, Wendy Rivers and Rodger Dandridge.

The event was additionally hosted by Mindy Corbett, Angie Salley and Melissa Camp.