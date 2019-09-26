Deputy cleared in shooting death

Last Updated: September 25, 2019 at 11:07 am

A review of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigation has determined that the Colleton County Sheriff Office deputy involved in a March 23 officer-involved shooting will not face criminal charges in the death of Derick Smith, 22, of Walterboro.

In an Aug. 23 letter to SLED Capt. Ryan Neil from Assistant Solicitor Tameaka A. Legette, she stated, “I have reviewed the investigative file in the above referenced case involving Shauna Tozier of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, Special Agent Wiggins and I have met and discussed this case.

“After a thorough examination of all reports, statements, and review of all the videos accompanying this case file, I see no evidence that would substantiate any General Sessions charges against Shauna Tozier at this time. She appears to have acted appropriately given the facts and circumstances.”

Deputy Tozier responded to a call of a burglary in progress at Faith Walterboro on Hampton Street on March 23 at 1:30 p.m. Once on the scene, she encountered an individual in the church’s parking lot who matched the description of the burglar provided by the 911 caller. He was reportedly armed with a knife.

A March 25 Colleton County Sheriff Office press release stated “attempts to resolve the situation were unsuccessful and circumstances led to the deputy firing her service weapon.”

Following standard protocol, the investigation into the officer-involved shooting was immediately turned over to SLED. Deputies secured the crime scene until SLED agents arrived to begin the investigation.

The CCSO press release explained that “Witness interviews, crime scene processing, evidence collection and all other aspects of this investigation, from beginning to end, will be handled in its entirety by SLED.”

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said that Smith was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department of the Colleton Medical Center at 2:28 p.m.

An autopsy on Smith was conducted the morning of March 25 at the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina.

The SLED investigation takes so long because of all the lab tests involved, said SLED spokesman Thom Berry.

Many of the tests take a long time to complete, and SLED cannot present results to the solicitor’s office until all the tests are completed, he explained.