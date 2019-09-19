Deputies respond to report of weapon at Forest Hills
by The Press and Standard | September 19, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 10:27 am
On Monday Sept. 16, Colleton County deputies responded to Forest Hills Elementary School due to a report of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Due to the on-going investigation, CCSO would provide no further information.
