Dennis Wright | Obituary

Mr. Dennis Wayne Wright, 50, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away at his residence, Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Born January 13, 1969, in Illinois, he was the son of Mr. Samuel Phillip and Mrs. Helen Valdonna Groves Wright

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation, Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock at the funeral home.

The relatives and friends of Dennis W. Wright are invited to attend his funeral services which will be conducted 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, September 17, 2019, at the funeral home. The Reverend Jim Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.