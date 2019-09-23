David Bell | Obituary

David Bell

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. David James Bell, 72, entered into rest Saturday morning, September 21, 2019, at his home in Beech Island surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of forty-eight years to Mrs. Peggy Murdaugh Bell.

Born August 28, in Battle Creek, Michigan, he spent most of his life in South Carolina. He was raised on his family’s dairy farm in Lodge, South Carolina. He was a 1969 graduate of Clemson University, where he received his Bachelors in Science for Mechanical Engineering. He served our country faithfully in the South Carolina Army National Guard for several years. Mr. Bell began his career at Continental Can before moving to Columbia Nitrogen which over the years transitioned into Augusta Service Company, where he retired after 34 years of faithful service. He was a faithful member of Heights Church. David loved his church and was a true servant of our Lord and Savior. At his church, he served in many aspect’s of the church’s work and served as an Elder and was also very instrumental in the church’s visual and audio production. A member of the Clemson IPTAY Club, he was an avid fan of the Clemson Tigers. He possessed a special pride in his family, always centering his life around those he loved, being the greatest supporter of his grandchildren in all that they accomplished. He also possessed a great talent at photography and captured many of life’s special moments on film.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Bell is survived by: his children Daniel Bell (Jamie) of Rock Hill, SC, Eve Simmons (Richard ) of North Augusta, SC, Gene Bell (Nicole) of Columbia, SC, Tim Bell (Summer) of Beech Island, SC, Jonathan Bell (Christina) of Aiken County, Joseph Bell (Amber) of Augusta, GA, Justin Bell of Greenville, SC and Chad Bell (Angel) of Lodge, SC; lots of grandchildren, one great grandchild and many foster children whom he loved as his own; a brother: Tom Bell (Alice) of MN; sisters: Lois Jones (Vernon) of Islandton, SC, Karen Fogle (Danny) of Lodge, SC and Kathy Ryan (Shot) of Ehrhardt, SC; a brother-in-law: Keith Fowler (Linda) of Cottageville, SC; uncle: Weldon Bell (Gwen) of TN; an aunt: Joyce Bell of Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Bell was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and LaVerne Bell.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday morning, September 28, 2019, at 11 o’clock from Heights Church, 4631 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. The Reverend Dr. Mark Canipe officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 10 o’clock in the church sanctuary. Graveside services will follow at 4 o’clock that afternoon in Cross Swamp Cemetery, Lively Stone Road, Islandton. The family requests that people attending the memorial service dress casual.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to the following: Heights Church, 4631A Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island, South Carolina 29842; or to, Cross Swamp Association, 111 Scarborough Drive, Beech Island, South Carolina 29842.