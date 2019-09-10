Cynthia Padgett | Obituary

Cynthia Padgett

Mrs. Cynthia Ann Bennett Padgett, 72, of Smoaks, entered into rest Monday morning, September 9, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Born January 18, 1947, in Smoaks, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late C. W. Bennett and the late Elise Strickland Bennett.Known by many as “Cindy”, she worked a faithful career for forty-seven years with the Enterprise Bank of South Carolina in Ehrhardt. She was a lifelong member of Little Swamp United Methodist Church. At her church, she was active in many aspects of the church’s work, having served as the church’s treasurer for fifty-four years, and was a member of the Little Swamp United Methodist Women where she also served as the group’s treasurer.

Surviving are: her husband of fifty-four years, Mr. James Gary Padgett; a son, Jason Padgett (Kay Cee) of Ruffin; a daughter, Andrea Padgett Behling (Lee) of Smoaks; two sisters, Charlene Bennett Johnson (Norman) of Tryon, North Carolina and Sonya Bennett Waltz (Roger) of Smoaks; four grandsons; four granddaughters; one great grandson; and one grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by a sister, Gwen Bennett Goodwin.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those who desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Little Swamp United Methodist Church, 16438 Hunters Chapel Road, Smoaks, South Carolina 29481.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, in Little Swamp United Methodist Church, 17465 Hunters Chapel Road, Smoaks. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.