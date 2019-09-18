Crime Reports

Last Updated: September 18, 2019 at 2:20 pm

Man shoots himself in ankle

A 28-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the ankle at 28686 Lowcountry Hwy. on Sunday Sept. 15 at 2:02 p.m.

The injury was non-life threatening and he was transported to Colleton Medical Center by Fire-Rescue.

Three arrested after chase

Three people were arrested for failure to stop for blue lights after a chase from Robertson Boulevard to a cotton field off Pleasant Grove Road.

A Walterboro officer was called to a business regarding several fraudulent transactions on Sept. 15. Upon arrival, he saw the suspects’ car leaving the parking lot. But when he activated his blue lights, the driver stopped at the intersection of Jefferies and Robertson boulevards, but then kept going down Highway 15.

At the intersection with Pleasant Grove Road, the car attempted a left turn, but drove through the trees into a cotton field.

The driver and two passengers were transported to the Colleton County Detention Center.

Woman says she was hit by car

A woman called Walterboro police, saying she had been hit by a car in the area of Robertson and Jefferies boulevards.

She told officers a white Jeep crashed into her and then fled the scene. The driver, whom she described as a white male with a brown ponytail, did take time to ask if she was ok.

She provided officers with a license plate number, but the car’s owner, a woman, said the driver parked the Jeep and fled.

Officers are awaiting video surveillance from the store where the accident occurred.

Disagreement in restaurant

Walterboro police officers responded to an altercation between two people in a restaurant on Bells Highway.

An employee said she heard the verbal argument and witnessed a physical altercation by the drink machine inside the restaurant.

Emperia Dantzler was arrested on charges of second degree criminal domestic violence and assault and battery.