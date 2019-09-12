Crime Reports

Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 10:10 am

Vehicle burns

A deputy responded to the area of Bodison Memorial Drive and Impala Lane on Sept. 8 due to a report of a vehicle on fire.

The car’s owner said he was driving when he noticed smoke coming from under the hood. He pulled over and saw flames, prompting him to call 911. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames when Colleton Fire-Rescue arrived.

As the car was too hot to tow, the driver was instructed to call his insurance company to have it removed.

Fleeing vehicle gets away

A deputy attempted to stop a black four-door vehicle on Sept. 8 for reckless driving on Round O Road. A license check showed the vehicle’s tag belonged to another vehicle.

However, when the deputy turned on his blue lights, the driver fled toward Sidneys Road. After the vehicle turned on Augusta Highway, the deputy lost eye contact with the car and discontinued the chase. A search with other deputies was unproductive.