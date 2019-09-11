CPA Middle School Hawks fall to OW

Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 9:22 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Middle School Football team lost in the season opener against Orangeburg Prep 30-6 on Thursday Aug. 29 at home.

Colleton Prep’s lone touchdown was scored by Cole Davis on a quarterback sneak in the final seconds of the game.

Coach Chase McRae cited the offensive efforts of Cole Davis at quarterback and James Crosby at tight end.

“Davis connected with Crosby on our one deep passing play of the game,” said McRae.

“On defense, Grayson Mills (DT) provided some good pressure on OP’s backfield and Jeb Bootle (DB) made some great plays in our secondary,” said McRae.

“Overall, I was real pleased with our team’s effort and conditioning,” said McRae. “We gave up some big plays in the first two quarters. However, our boys came out the second half and stood toe to toe with a much bigger and more athletic team. We gave up only one touchdown in the second half. Cole Davis punched one in with seconds left on the clock.

“I felt like our boys grew up a lot in the second half and I’m excited to see how we will do the rest of the season.”

