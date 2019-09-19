County decides to fund Palmetto Breeze bus

Colleton County Council members reversed its initial budgetary plans at their Sept. 10 meeting and allocated funds to keep the Palmetto Breeze commuter bus running.

At the county council’s June meeting, riders of Palmetto Breeze’s Route 320 called on county council to provide $27,000 to the Lowcountry Regional Transit Authority to keep the commuter bus route between Colleton County and Bluffton and Hilton Head running.

Without the local funding, they told council, the bus that takes them to and from their jobs in Beaufort County would cease operation.

Council members asked County Administrator Kevin Griffin to look into the situation and possibly come back to them with a funding option at next meeting.

What Griffin brought to them was an amended budget request from the transportation authority asking for $11,513.33 from the council contingency fund.

Back when county council was working on its 2019-2020 fiscal year budget, Lowcountry Regional Transit Authority representatives sought two allocations.

They wanted $47,088 in county funds to continuing operating Walterboro Works, a bus route that loops around the city that had originally started with state seed money.

Council approved that allocation.

They also wanted $27,632 from the county to keep the commuter route that took Colleton County workers to their Beaufort County jobs.

Council decided not to fund that.

County council in previous years provided Palmetto Breeze with a small amount of funds, usually $5,000.

Because of the amount going to Walterboro Works, they decided against continuing that allocation.

The riders of Route 320, at the June meeting, said that Lowcountry Regional Transit Authority was threatening to shut down the route if county funding was not provided.

The week before council met to approve the funding, county officials also received a letter from Sixth District U.S. Rep. James Clyburn and First District U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham calling on council to fund the bus route.