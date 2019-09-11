Cougars prepping for Orangeburg Wilkinson

Last Updated: September 11, 2019 at 9:17 am

Hall of Fame induction also

postponed; will be rescheduled.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Football game against Carolina Forest scheduled to be played Friday Sept. 6 was postponed due to Hurricane Dorian. As of press time, no announcement was forthcoming regarding a make-up date.

The Cougars (1-1) will travel to Orangeburg Wilkinson on Friday Sept. 13 to take on the Region IV-AAAA Bruins.

“There are no plans at this point to make up the game against Carolina Forest. We are going ahead with preparation for Orangeburg,” said Coach Coby Peeler Sunday afternoon.

“We can’t control the weather, and so we can’t worry about last week. We are looking forward to getting back at it and getting better this week. We are focused on that, because that is all we can control.”

Also, postponed was the induction of the 2019 Hall of Fame members. As of press time, no date for the induction had been rescheduled.