Cougars overpowered by White Knoll

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 8:19 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County Cougars fell 56-21 to White Knoll High School Friday Aug. 30 at Cougar Stadium in front of a home crowd.

Colleton County came up against a powerful competitor Friday evening in the form of Aveon Smith, White Knoll’s senior quarterback. Smith, a Miami University (Ohio) commit, will join the Red Hawks next season to compete in the NCAA Division I Mid-American Conference. Smith accumulated 321 yards of offense and five touchdowns (four passing) in the 56-21 win over the Cougars.

The Cougars opened Friday evening’s game with a 10-play offensive series that ended with no score. Despite a strong showing by the Cougar defense in the opening drive, the Timberwolves scored twice on 32-yard and a 31-yard passes to lead 14-0 at the end of the of the first quarter.

White Knoll showed off their offense in the second quarter, scoring four times on a one-yard run, nine-yard run, a 51-yard pass and a 60-yard kickoff return. With 16:2 seconds on the clock before halftime, Trakell Murray was on the receiving end of a 48-yard touchdown pass from Edwardian Stansel to put the Cougars on the board 42-7 (McMillan, kick).

The Cougars appeared to come alive after the half, scoring back-to-back. Jorryn Simmons scored on a 77-yard pass from Edwardian Stansel (McMillan, kick) and Jeremiah Mosley scored on a 69-yard pass. White Knoll scored twice more in the third quarter on a five-yard pass and a nine-yard run.

Quarterback Edwardian Stansel was 12-31 in passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Trakell Murray had 15 carries for 92 yards and had five receptions for 88 yards and scored once. Kylee Hart had three carries for 14 yards.

Jorryn Simmons had two receptions for 113 yards and Murray had five for 88 yards. Mosley had three receptions for 75 yards.

Daryl Green led the Cougars’ defense with five solo tackles and seven assists. Jaccare Stevens had five solos tackles and three assists. Josh McClendon had two solo tackles and four assists, and Nayrone Holmes added four solo tackles.

Lamontre Green had a quarterback sack with 3:35 on the clock in the second quarter that brought the Cougar fans to their feet. Green accounted for two solo tackles and one assist Friday evening.

“White Knoll is a really good team and you can’t make as many mistakes as we did early in the game and hope to beat good teams,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “We had too many drops and over-thrown ***** and left our defense on the field too often by not converting opportunities.”